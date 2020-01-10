Prosecutors say judge too lenient on man who plotted bombing

CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors in Chicago say a judge was too lenient in sentencing a man to 16 years in prison for plotting to detonate a car outside a crowded bar.

In a court filing made public Thursday, prosecutors ask the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate the sentence handed Adel Daoud last year by Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman. Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgia Alexakis contends Coleman improperly characterized Daoud’s attempt to bomb the downtown bar in 2012 to "immaturity, braggadocio and 'what teenage boys do.’”

Prosecutors requested a 40-year sentence for Adel Daoud, who entered an Alford plea in November 2018.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Plotting to kill hundreds of innocent people is not “what teenage boys do,” Alexakis contends in the 66-page brief. "People of any age can appreciate the seriousness of a plan to detonate a 1,000-pound car bomb capable of killing hundreds, and the criminal justice system cannot countenance otherwise.”