Protesters call for federal investigation into Waukegan police fatal shooting of suspect: 'We don't want the police investigating the police'

Williams remained hospitalized Thursday after undergoing a second surgery for injuries sustained when she was shot in the abdomen and arm, her mother said.

"My daughter wants to speak — it doesn't matter how many shots you gave her," Johnson said.

Stinnette's grandmother, Sherrellis Sheria Stinnette, who wore a Black Lives Matter cap, said, "My grandson died with a smile on his face. I know he did. And the police officer, he's forgiven.

"I didn't say what (the police officer) did was right, because it's not, but we all have to answer come Judgment Day," she added.

Clyde McLemore, of the Lake County chapter of Black Lives Matter, said he wanted a federal investigation into the shooting.

"We don't want the police investigating the police," he said. "We want the Department of Justice coming in."

Another BLM member, Zakee Darr, said, "We're going to get justice here, where we couldn't get it in other places."

The march remained peaceful, and there was not a strong police presence, other than some law enforcement officers who looked on from inside the courthouse as the protesters stopped briefly in the intersection outside the building to chant slogans.