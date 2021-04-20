Quad-City law enforcement, Black leaders, react to Chauvin verdict

Bri Williams, Black Lives Matter activist

"I just watched the live coverage of Chauvin's trial verdict, and it felt like I was reliving the (George) Zimmerman verdict in 2013 for the killing of Trayvon Martin. Only this time, I got to breathe a sigh of relief. To me this proves that protesting does work and our voices will be heard. It's a small step in the right direction, and sentencing will show whether true justice is served. I hope this sends a message that we won't back down in our fight for Black lives and that maybe law enforcement will make the necessary changes."

Athena Gilbraith, Davenport activist

"Before the verdict, I had two feelings inside. The first was of hope, that everyone could see — Black or white — that this was murder. You want to have a sense that there is no way they can find him not guilty. But deep down I was preparing for 'Not Guilty.' And deep down I felt like this is America in 2021 and when have police ever been convicted in a case like this case.

"I think the verdict changes things because I think white America has seen what justice for all can look like. Both Black and white America are used to seeing it not be that way. We are able to see justice today. That's important. But this was just one case. How many other Black men and children have been murdered?

It took a video. And a year of protesting. It took so much, just to get where we are today. It shouldn't take that much. It shouldn't be that hard. It shouldn't take so much for America to believe Black people."

