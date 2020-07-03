Reach of judge’s Thursday ruling on Pritzker order unclear

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — An order Thursday by a downstate judge nullifying each of the COVID-19-related executive orders issued by Gov. JB Pritkzer the past three months is quickly causing friction between the state and a Republican lawmaker.

Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney also expanded his ruling beyond Xenia Republican Rep. Darren Bailey, who filed a lawsuit at the end of April alleging the governor overstepped his authority. That case, as filed, would lift public health-related restrictions for only the representative.

But as they exited the courthouse Thursday, Bailey and his attorney, Thomas DeVore, touted the order as freeing the people of Illinois right before the Independence Day weekend.

“This is a good day for accountability,” Bailey told reporters.

DeVore said business occupancy limitations, social gathering restrictions and other elements of Pritzker’s orders were immediately void.

But the governor’s office interpreted the ruling differently — Pritzker’s orders are still valid, a spokesperson said in an email, which means provisions in the state’s reopening plan are still enforceable.