Reworked charges in Chicago cite another R. Kelly accuser

CHICAGO — An updated federal indictment against R. Kelly unsealed Friday in Chicago includes sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser, adding to the jailed singer's mounting legal challenges across three states.

The 13-count superseding indictment doesn't add more charges against Kelly. It includes multiple counts of child pornography and isn't substantially different from the original July indictment, which also had 13 counts.

What's new in the filing is a reference to an accuser called “Minor 6.” But the indictment no longer includes any reference to a “Minor 2," meaning there are still a total of five alleged victims in the Chicago federal case.

The indictment offers few details about the new accuser.

It says she met Kelly around 1997 or 1998, when she would have been 14- or 15-years-old. It says Kelly engaged in sexual contact or sexual acts around that time and several years before she turned 18.

In a tweet later Friday, Kelly's lead attorney, Steve Greenberg, said, “We continue to fight for him and look forward to the day he is free.” He added the hashtag #notguilty.

