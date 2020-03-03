Rockford to pay $11 million in wrongful conviction settlements

ROCKFORD — Three men who say they were framed by police in the 2002 murder of a young boy will each receive $3.7 million in a settlement with Rockford.

Anthony S. Ross, 39, Tyjuan T. Anderson, 38, and Lumont D. Johnson, 46, were imprisoned for more than a decade after their sentencing to 50 years for killing 8-year-old DeMarcus Hanson in Rockford.

Their convictions were overturned at a 2015 retrial and they filed separate wrongful conviction lawsuits against the city of Rockford, alleging that a former detective coerced witness statements and pushed for false testimony.

The Rockford City Council on Monday decided to settle the lawsuits, which it will fund by selling bonds because the city didn’t have insurance for that liability at the time, the Rockford Register Star reported.

Former Rockford police detective Doug Palmer testified that he had fabricated evidence and coerced testimony, so the city was compelled to settle, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said. Some officers named in the case were dismissed and other dismissals are pending.