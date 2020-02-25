Rod Blagojevich accused of ‘moral turpitude’ at hearing on his law license

The hearing, which has been nearly a decade in the making, came just one week after President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich’s 14-year sentence, springing him from prison more than four years early.

Blagojevich was a conspicuous no-show at the hearing, which took place at the ARDC offices on East Randolph Street in a windowless eighth floor conference room.

While such hearings are almost never attended by the media, Blagojevich’s case brought a pack of reporters who crammed into the 18 chairs in the small gallery, waiting to see what his defense might be.

Blagojevich’s longtime attorney, Sheldon Sorosky, said the ex-governor was in a “damned if he did, damned if he didn’t” situation in defending his law license, knowing that if he showed up to defend himself he would have been accused of lying all over again.

Sorosky also trotted out familiar lines in his argument, blaming the media for overemphasizing the FBI recordings that captured Blagojevich’s schemes, and saying the governor’s campaign fundraising and political horsetrading were well within legal bounds.

