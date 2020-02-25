Second Riverton officer recommended for termination

SPRINGFIELD — The Riverton Village Board Monday accepted the resignation of a police officer who allegedly head-butted a suspect at the police station. The board also took a step toward dismissing another officer who was at the station during the incident.

Village President Tom Rader said the board suspended officer Tricia Langon for 10 days pending a termination hearing.

Langon is represented by Laborers Local 477. The local's business manager, Brad Schaive, said later he was surprised that the board's action came so quickly. Langon was interviewed by a representative of the Sangamon County sheriff's office earlier Monday as part of an internal investigation Riverton requested. Schaive said he had not seen a report from that investigation, so did not have further comment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The board accepted the resignation of Grant Peterson, 38, who was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct for allegedly head-butting Jacob Melton on Feb. 5 after a traffic stop.

Langon made the traffic stop involving Melton. She was later at the police station and could be seen on video during the incident with Peterson and Melton.