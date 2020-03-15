7 seek to fill 1st black Illinois Supreme Court justice's seat

With a master's in social work before receiving a degree from Illinois Institute of Technology-Chicago Kent College of Law, Cobbs has been a clinical social worker, staff attorney and chief legal counsel. She was director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, which runs the Illinois judiciary, from 2002 to 2011 before becoming a circuit court and then appellate judge.

DANIEL EPSTEIN

Epstein is the only candidate in the race who has not been a judge. Before beginning his campaign, he worked for a Chicago law firm on cases he says showed him the system's injustices. He proposes Supreme Court rules changes to close ethical loopholes, eliminate bias and barriers to access to the courts.

Among other things, he wants disinterested outside parties to determine ethical rules for judges, to eliminate cash bail and to require criminal-case depositions so that certain facts are established regardless of the outcome.

SHELLY A. HARRIS

Harris was a Chicago Public Schools special education teacher who earned a law degree at night. He had 30 years of trial experience before spending 10 years as a circuit court judge and 10 as an appellate justice.