Shelbyville police chief: More complaints filed, but fewer reports written

Is crime going up or down in Shelbyville? According to the annual Police Year End Report for 2019 from Chief Dave Tallman, the news was mostly good.

According to Tallman, crime statistics were down by category, but not by complaint. There were 1,419 complaints in 2018 and it increased to 1,723 complaints in 2019.

However, the chief said complaints resulted in 437 reports being written in 2018, but that number decreased to 413 in 2019. There were more complaints, but fewer of those justified a report being written, he said.

According to Tallman, the case solved rate was 97% in 2018 and 97% in 2019.

There were two arson incidents in 2018 and none in 2019. In 2018, there were no homicides, but Tallman said in 2019 there was one homicide. Samantha Cushing and her unborn child were killed in July. Deven A. Barger has been charged with first-degree murder and intentional homicide of an unborn child in that case.

Tallman during a council meeting on Monday reported that there were 17 home burglaries in 2018 and only 6 in 2019. There were 8 vehicles broken into in 2018 and just 3 in 2019. There were 12 criminal damage to property incidents in 2018 and 8 in 2019. There was one forgery incident in 2018 and none in 2019.