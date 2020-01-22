Should a teacher who gives birth in spring be allowed to take paid maternity leave when school resumes in the fall? The Illinois Supreme Court heard arguments in such a lawsuit today.

A state law entitling school employees to 30 days of paid sick leave for the birth or adoption of a child does not say whether the benefit must be used within a specific amount of time, but the Wood Dale school district has argued it does not apply after the lengthy summer break.

“The question, in this case, is whether paid sick leave is available for use four months after the birth of the child when neither the teacher, spouse, or child presents a medical issue that requires the teacher be absent," Superintendent John Corbett said in an emailed statement. "While the legislature is free to change the law, and the union is free to bargain for such a benefit, the present law does not support Ms. Dynak’s claim to paid parental leave, as the lower courts have held.”

Dynak, who teaches at Westview Elementary School in Wood Dale, did not attend the arguments in Springfield, reporting to her classroom instead. But on the eve of the hearing, she said she felt both nervous and hopeful the justices could help end the dispute, which started with the birth of her daughter in June 2016, and provide more clarity for the future.

Justices are expected to issue a ruling in the coming months.