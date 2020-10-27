Sisters, 18 and 21, stabbing security guard 27 times after they refused to wear face masks

A Cook County judge on Tuesday denied bail for two Lawndale sisters accused of attacking a store security guard and stabbing him 27 times with a small knife after he asked them to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer.

Neither Jessica Hill, 21 nor her sister Jayla, 18 — a recent Simeon Academy graduate — had a criminal history before the Sunday evening attack at the store in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road in the Homan Square neighborhood, prosecutors told a judge during a bail hearing broadcast on YouTube.

Each sister is charged with attempted first-degree murder and was ordered held by Judge Mary C. Marubio, who cited eyewitness statements, surveillance cameras that captured video and audio from the confrontation, as well as the “randomness” of the violent attack.

The sisters entered the store around 6 p.m., around closing, but refused to wear a face mask or use hand sanitizer, as many businesses require their patrons to do during the COVID-19 pandemic, prosecutors said in court.