SIU Medical School to pilot state prison health care in Lincoln facility

Dawn Defraties, executive director of SIU's Office of Correctional Medicine, which was set up exclusively to administer the prison project, said part of the job will be to review current practices and suggest improvements.

“Our expertise is quality healthcare. We know how clinics run. We know what is needed to provide that healthcare,” said Defraties, whose first task when hired was to conduct a $250,000 feasibility study on the idea.

“We bring fresh eyes," Defraties said. “We have never been part of the current system and so there's some benefit to having someone with completely fresh eyes and perspectives looking at any type of organization.”

Such an arrangement is not novel. The University of Texas Medical Branch, for example, has provided health care to the bulk of Lone Star State prison inmates since 1994.

The program's $5 million first phase is scheduled to begin this summer with an OB-GYN physician and women's health care team at Logan Correctional Center, a women's prison in Lincoln, along with a physician and advanced practitioner at the prison in Pinckneyville. Defraties plans for a second phase in early 2021, with medical teams at the Shawnee and Vienna correctional centers, both located in southern Illinois.