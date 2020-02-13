Smollett case revives questions on Laquan McDonald, justice

Her actions, critics say, sent a powerful message to anyone who was paying attention.

“This told everyone if you have the right friends, you can get away with it,” Erickson said.

“The last thing a prosecutor should do is take the political temperature of anything and make decisions based on that kind of influence,” said Ron Allen, a professor at Northwestern University's law school. “That's utterly despicable.”

Smollett was accused of stoking racial tensions with his claim that his attackers looped a rope fashioned as a noose around his neck. Erickson and Allen believe Foxx turned the case into a lesson about influence.

“Race has nothing to do with juice in Chicago,” Erickson said, referring to political clout or influence. “People of all colors have juice in Chicago.”

Foxx said she recused herself from the matter before her office secured an indictment against Smollett, but she continued to weigh in throughout the case. She has suggested the criticism does have a lot to do with race — her race.