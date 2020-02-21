Springfield mayor's son arrested on suspicion of DUI, drugs

The 24-year-old son of Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance.

Ryan Langfelder was arrested on the charges, a misdemeanor and Class 4 felony respectively, at 1:48 a.m. Friday.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, Mayor Langfelder acknowledged that his status as an elected official puts his family in the public view.

"As all parents do, we face difficult moments with our children, and we hope they learn the lessons in those instances. I am no different," Langfelder said. "As an elected official, my family is thrust in the public eye and their life -- the good and the bad -- also receives public attention. As prominent as my job is, I am also a husband and father."

According to a police report, University of Illinois Springfield Police Sgt. Justin Emmons observed Langfelder's blue Ford SUV run through a stop sign at 11th Street and Ernest Hemingway Drive. Langfelder then continued to drive on the shoulder of the road, continuously crossing over the solid white line.