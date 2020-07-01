Springfield police chief: No motive yet in Friday workplace shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Springfield police still don't have a firm motive regarding the workplace shooting at Bunn-O-Matic that left three people dead at the Stevenson Drive facility Friday morning.

The suspect in the shooting, Michael L. Collins Jr., 48, of Springfield, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head Friday afternoon in rural Morgan County.

"We're trying to make sense of a senseless situation," said Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow at a press briefing in City Council chambers Wednesday afternoon.

Winslow said later that about a dozen detectives from Springfield Police are working on the case.

It is believed to be the worst workplace incident in the city's history.

The victims were Marsha Strumpher, 54, Christopher Aumiller, 25, and William "Bill" Gibbons, 61, all of Springfield. Aumiller and Gibbons, who were shot in building A-3 or the welding building, were pronounced dead at the scene Friday.

Strumpher was shot in the east employee parking lot and died Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

All worked as welders at the facility which manufactures dispensed beverage equipment.