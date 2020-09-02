Sting yields 10 accused of seeking sex with minors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An online sting operation resulted in the weekend arrests of 10 men charged with attempted enticement of a child to engage in sexual activity, U.S. Attorney John Milhiser and FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge Sean M. Cox announced Tuesday.

According to documents, each of the men allegedly used social media to contact people they believed to be minors under age 18 with the intent of the meeting them to engage in sexual activity. No children were involved, according to Sharon Paul, spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office. The online profiles were created by people who were part of the law enforcement operation, she said. The people charged were arrested at or near locations where they thought they would meet a minor.

The complaints were unsealed Monday. Those charged made initial court appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins via video teleconference. They were ordered held in area jails pending hearings scheduled for later this week, according to the statement.

If convicted, each defendant faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.