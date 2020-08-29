The Southern newspaper files lawsuit after being denied access to all public records pertaining to Ladonna Cooper homicide

Under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act, everyone is entitled to full and complete information regarding the affairs of government. The law states access to public records promotes transparency and accountability of public bodies at all levels, adding that it is a fundamental obligation of government to operate openly.

The Williamson County Coroner's Office denied The Southern's request for Cooper's autopsy, toxicology and coroner's inquest reports, saying release of the records "would interfere with law enforcement proceedings."

"When The Southern contacted me, I was presented with an article about the unsolved murder of Ryan Livingston in Carbondale," Cooper's daughter, Jodi Cooper-Kelly, said in an August statement to The Southern. "I was absolutely taken away by the narrative provided and the facts given without causing harm to Ryan's case. I wanted my mother's story to be written and told in the same manner. I wanted more to be said about her last few moments on earth."

Cooper-Kelly has also recently submitted numerous FOIA requests regarding her mother's homicide. So far, she, too, has been denied access to all records pertaining to the case.