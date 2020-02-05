This Illinois prosecutor is pushing Congress for ban on fentanyl copycats

Federal legislators are awaiting President Donald Trump's signature on a bill that would temporarily extend Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) ban on chemical variants of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

An existing ban on fentanyl copycats -- or analogues -- is set to expire Thursday. In the meantime, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Steve Weinhoeft is urging Congress to make the ban permanent.

"Fentanyl is a serial killer drug," he said. "The DEA continues to intercept variations of it being illicitly imported into the United States and distributed by criminal networks, causing overdose deaths across the country, including here in Southern Illinois.

"I urge Congress to extend the ban on fentanyl analogues so law enforcement will have the tools we need to keep our communities safe."

Fentanyl is 100 times more powerful than morphine and, when prescribed legally, is an effective pain killer. Copycat versions were classified by the DEA as a Schedule 1 drug, meaning they are highly addictive but have no medical purpose.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 70,000 in the United States have died from drug overdoses in 2017. Forty-one percent of those overdoses involved fentanyl or an illegal copycat.

