Toddler bruised and burned; Rockford man arrested

ROCKFORD — A battered 21-month-old boy continues to fight for his life after he was brought to a hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a Rockford hospital on a report of a toddler not breathing and suffering from multiple life-threatening injuries including bruises and burns.

Detectives conducted an investigation into the incident, which occurred at a residence in the 200 block of Guard Street, and identified 18-year-old Trenton Higgins of Rockford as a suspect.

Higgins, who was in a domestic relationship with the child's mother, was arrested at the hospital.

Higgins was charged with aggravated battery to a child.

"I'm sickened and disgusted by this tragedy," police Chief Dan O'Shea said in a news statement. "It's incomprehensible how anyone can commit acts like this against a child."

Additional charges are possible.