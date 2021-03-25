Tower Hill man faces additional charges of sexually assaulting children

SHELBYVILLE — A Tower Hill man, already facing six charges that he sexually assaulted a child, was charged Thursday with 13 more counts involving actions with two other minor victims, the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

The new charges filed against Chris L. Williams are 12 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The new charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, Zone 5 and the Mount Zion Police Department with assistance from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department with his apprehension on an arrest warrant, a news release said.

Bail for Williams, 54, was set at $2.5 million, meaning he would have to post $250,000 to be released. Williams has already posted $50,000 to gain his release following the filing of the original charges on March 4.

Williams was previously charged with six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a third minor child victim and seven counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. Those charges were the result of an investigation involving the Pana Police Department.