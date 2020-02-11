Trump nominates judge who ordered release of Laquan McDonald shooting to federal bench

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge who changed the course of Chicago history by forcing the city to release the Laquan McDonald shooting video has been nominated to the federal bench.

Judge Franklin Valderrama, who has served as an associate judge at the Daley Center since 2007, was nominated this week to serve as a U.S. District Court judge by President Donald Trump, according to an announcement from the clerk’s office of the Northern District of Illinois.

Also nominated by the president to fill a district judge position was Iain Johnston, who currently serves as a federal magistrate at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse.

The nominations will be considered by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee before likely being sent for a vote by the full Senate.

“Our court is extremely pleased by the nomination of these two distinguished jurists and eagerly awaits their confirmations,” U.S. District Chief Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer said in a statement.

Valderrama was thrust into the spotlight in November 2015 when he rejected the arguments of city of Chicago lawyers that the now-infamous police dash-cam video depicting Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times should be kept from the public.

