Two former DCFS staff members in AJ Freund case arrested, charged with child endangerment

Acosta deemed the allegation of abuse unfounded about two weeks later after consulting Polovin, who also was the supervisor in two earlier hotline investigations involving AJ, records show.

The employees, who both had about 25 years of agency experience, were reassigned to paid desk duty shortly after AJ was reported missing in April 2019. His body was found six days later in a shallow grave about 7 miles from his Crystal Lake home.

His parents, Andrew Freund and JoAnn Cunningham, had a long history with DCFS and had temporarily lost custody of AJ after he was born with heroin in his body. Cunningham, 37, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison earlier this summer. Freund, 61, still awaits trial.

Acosta and Polovin also are named in a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of the slain boy’s estate, which represents his three siblings. The lawsuit alleges that the former state employees showed “an inhumane indifference to AJ’s safety” in their handling of the December 2018 hotline investigation.