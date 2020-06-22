U.S. appeals court rejects effort to delay candidate filing rules for independent, third-party contenders

A federal appeals court panel has rejected an effort by state elections officials to delay a lower court ruling setting up new candidate filing rules for independent and third-party contenders to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a ruling Sunday, a panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an attempt by the State Board of Elections to stay federal Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer’s mid-May preliminary injunction that made it easier for independent and third-party candidates to access the ballot due to personal distancing rules implemented to deal with COVID-19.
“We deny the motion because the board has not shown that it would be irreparably harmed by injunctive relief that it initially agreed to and because staying the preliminary injunction at this late date would result in clear harm to the plaintiffs who have relied on its terms,” the appellate panel said.
In mid-May, Pallmeyer ruled that third-party and independent candidates had until July 20 to submit petitions and reinstated an earlier ruling that those candidates only need to collect 10% of the previously required number of signatures and can gather them electronically.
Pallmeyer’s earlier ruling also allowed the Green and Libertarian parties to field presidential, vice presidential, U.S. Senate and selected congressional candidates on the general election ballot without the normal petition-gathering process because they had fielded candidates for those offices in 2016 or 2018.
Originally, state law set Monday as the filing deadline for those candidates.
Attorneys for the state election board sought the appeal of Pallmeyer’s ruling on June 6, contending she exceeded the court’s authority in dictating how Illinois could conduct its election. It also contended the state would fail to meet deadlines for sending absentee ballots to military and overseas voters.
But the appeals court said state election officials were aware of the deadline for sending out overseas and military ballots when it had originally agreed to extend the filing deadline.
It also said board attorneys failed to “acknowledge the serious safety concerns and substantial limitations on public gatherings that animated the parties’ initial agreement and persist despite some loosening of restrictions in recent weeks.”
The panel set a deadline for July 6 to decide whether further briefs or oral arguments would be necessary in the case.
