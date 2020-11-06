Vandals spray-paint 'BLM' on Madison County Courthouse, other Edwardsville buildings

"Our facilities director, he actually called the company that had done the work on the courthouse, and they were able to get some remover (that cost about $80), and within three hours, they had it off," Ellis said.

The "work" to which Ellis was referring was a $1.4 million renovation that the county completed about five years ago. It had involved cleaning, tuck-pointing and weather-proofing the massive, mostly marble courthouse, which opened in 1915.

The graffiti also was gone from the Edwardsville City Park bandstand by late Friday morning. It had been covered by a fresh coat of white paint.

Edwardsville police were alerted to the courthouse vandalism about 4:30 a.m. Friday and arrived at the scene almost immediately but saw no sign of those responsible, Fillback said. Since that time, they've been talking to nearby business owners and otherwise investigating.

"There are ways to express yourself in a responsible manner," Fillback said. "And spray-painting anybody's property, whether it's government property or a private citizen's property, to express yourself is not appropriate. Regardless of how you feel, it's costing taxpayer money and costing time that people could be using on something else."