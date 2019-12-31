VIDEO: Illinois governor clears thousands of marijuana convictions

Pritzker's pardons allow the state's attorney general to ask courts to formally clear the records.

“We are ending the 50-year-long war on cannabis,” Pritzker said in a statement. “We are restoring rights to many tens of thousands of Illinoisans. We are bringing regulation and safety to a previously unsafe and illegal market. And we are creating a new industry that puts equity at its very core.”

Other states that have begun permitting marijuana's sale and use created procedures for people to expunge minor drug offenses, but Illinois officials wanted the process to be almost automatic for people with non-violent marijuana arrests or convictions on their records.

"We know that Black Illinois residents are far more likely to be arrested and convicted for marijuana possession than whites," said Ben Ruddell, criminal justice policy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois. "This is a good step forward as we begin the legal sales of recreational marijuana.”

Pritzker's office said 92 of the state's 102 counties are represented among the pardons announced Tuesday.