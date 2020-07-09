Watch now: Bethany police release video of Casey's burglary

Return to homepage ×
BETHANY — Police are seeking help identifying two people who burglarized the Casey's General Store early Tuesday.
Officials with the Bethany Police Department say they broke a glass door to enter the store around 3 a.m., removed numerous items from inside the store and left through the same broken door.
The department released surveillance video and still images of the incident.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Bethany Police Department at (217) 855-2172 or the Moultrie County Sheriff's Department.
