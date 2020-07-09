You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Bethany police release video of Casey's burglary
Watch now: Bethany police release video of Casey's burglary

BETHANY — Police are seeking help identifying two people who burglarized the Casey's General Store early Tuesday.

Officials with the Bethany Police Department say they broke a glass door to enter the store around 3 a.m., removed numerous items from inside the store and left through the same broken door. 

The department released surveillance video and still images of the incident.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Bethany Police Department at (217) 855-2172 or the Moultrie County Sheriff's Department. 

Casey's photo 1
Casey's photo 2
Casey's photo 3
Casey's photo 4
Casey's photo 5

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

