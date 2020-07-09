Watch now: Bethany police release video of Casey's burglary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BETHANY — Police are seeking help identifying two people who burglarized the Casey's General Store early Tuesday.

Officials with the Bethany Police Department say they broke a glass door to enter the store around 3 a.m., removed numerous items from inside the store and left through the same broken door.

The department released surveillance video and still images of the incident.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Bethany Police Department at (217) 855-2172 or the Moultrie County Sheriff's Department.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.