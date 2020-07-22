Watch now: President Trump doubles down on plans to send federal law enforcement officers to Chicago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced plans Wednesday to send a “surge of federal law enforcement” to the city to address ongoing violence. Though agents also will be sent to Albuquerque, New Mexico, Trump singled out Chicago as the place in the most critical need of additional resources.
“Perhaps no citizens have suffered more from the menace of violent crime than the wonderful people of Chicago, a city I know very well,” Trump said.
Attorney General William Barr said more than 200 federal agents will engaged in “classic crime fighting” such as investigating murders, gangs, gun crime and drug trafficking organizations. The new agents will include members of the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, the DEA and the Department of Homeland Security, among others.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. Jay B. Pritzker have both said they oppose the expanded federal presence and have threatened to go to court to try to block it.
“If those agents are here to actually work in partnership and support of gun violence and violent cases, plugging into existing infrastructure of federal agents, not trying to play police in our streets, then that’s something different and that may add value but the proof is going to be in the pudding,” Lightfoot said. “It’s too soon to be able to say if this is a value add or not.”
Officials were quick to point out the difference between the Chicago surge and the situation in Portland, Oregon, where unidentified agents are arresting protesters for allegedly vandalizing federal building and taking them away in unmarked cars. The Chicago effort will focus more on helping local police deal with the increase in neighborhood violence, they said.
“In Chicago, we see an unprecedented rise in crime against fellow citizens,” said Chad Wolf, acting Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security. “The DHS mission in Portland is to protect federal property and our law enforcement officers. In Chicago, the mission to protect the public from violent crime on the streets.”
The city has experienced one of its most violent summers in recent memory, with 414 homicides this year compared to 275 at the same time last year, official CPD statistics show. It represents a 51% increase.
Among the homicide victims discussed by Trump at the news conference was 14-year-old Vernado Jones Jr., who was one of four people killed in a shooting in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood on July 4. The FBI has offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the people involved in his killing.
Jones’ mother attended Trump’s announcement in the East Room of the White House, but she did not speak alongside the other victims’ families.
“Please know that all Americans mourn by your side. we will carry your son’s memory. he will not be forgotten,” Trump told her.
Known as Operation Legend in honor of a slain 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro of Kansas City, the Chicago mission will be overseen by John Lausch Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.
The federal government also will earmark $3.5 million to reimburse the Chicago Police Department and City of Chicago for the work of local law enforcement on the effort.
“For decades, politicians running many of our major cities have put the interests of criminals above the rights of abiding citizens,” Trump said. “These same politicians have embraced the far-left movement to break up our police departments, causing violent crime to spiral -- and I mean, sprial -- seriously out of control.”
Lightfoot shrugged off Trump’s criticism, calling his announcement along side victims’ families “a political stunt.”
Trump’s plans to send additional federal agents to Chicago this week set off alarm bells at City Hall and in activist circles, as the scope of their duties was not made public. Trump had said he would be sending the additional agents to combat violence here and in other cities, but also referenced extra agents in Portland as doing “a fantastic job.”
Last month, Trump said Pritzker and Lightfoot had put their “own political interests” ahead of the lives of residents and insisting that “law and order” was needed.
The White House plan emerged days after a downtown Chicago protest over a statute of Christopher Columbus devolved into a chaotic scene of police swinging batons and demonstrators hurling frozen water bottles, fireworks and other projectiles at officers. Then, on Tuesday in another neighborhood, a spray of bullets from a car passing a gang member's funeral wounded 15 people and sent dozens running for their lives.
Hundreds have poured into the street in demonstrations about police reform, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Tension in the city has climbed to a level that, if not unprecedented, has not been felt in a long time.
“I’ve never seen things worse in this city than they are right now,” said the Rev. Michael Pfleger, a Roman Catholic priest and longtime activist on the city’s South Side.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
