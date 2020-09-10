Watch now: Pritzker at memorial for COVID-19 victims: 'We need each other'

"Because of Maureen, everyone will be 10 times a better person than we would have been without her," Edwards said. "Because of Maureen, I will treat everyone no matter the color of their skin, social status, looks, religion or beliefs, with civility, respect and love. Because of Maureen, we should all give people second chances no matter what they have done to us. Because of Maureen, I will love everyone because who knows who'll be gone when time comes tomorrow."

Don Welge, 84, of Chester, president and CEO of food manufacturer Gilster-Mary Lee, died in April from complications of the virus. His son, Tom, said "he was able to stay at the work he loved full speed right up to the end of his life."

"It's the way he would have written his own story, I'm sure," Welge said.

Tom Welge said the family misses him every day, but said he would want them and everyone to face the challenge of COVID-19 head-on.

"Like many great sales people and entrepreneurs, dad was an eternal optimist," Welge said. "He loved people. He had an unlimited faith in what we could accomplish together. On neighborhood problems or regional and national issues he worked with people he always agreed with and those he seldom did. He understood the importance of solving the bigger issues as a community of citizens."