Waukegan police shooting victim Marcellis Stinnette did not get immediate aid because authorities feared he had a gun, records show

Medical aid was not immediately provided to Marcellis Stinnette after he was shot by a Waukegan police officer last month because authorities on the scene feared he and his girlfriend might have had a gun in the car in which they sat bleeding, according to records released Thursday.
The 66 pages of reports were released by the city of Waukegan in response to a Freedom of Information Act request for information related to the investigation into the Oct. 20 police shooting of Stinnette, 19, and Tafara Williams, 20, a Black Waukegan couple who are the parents of a 7-month-old son.
Stinnette was killed, and Williams wounded after being shot by Dante Salinas, a Hispanic police officer.
Videos previously released by the city showed James Keating, a white police officer, approaching the couple as they sat in a car in front of Williams' home. As the officer attempted to arrest Stinnette on an alleged warrant Williams, who was in the driver's seat, sped off.
She led police on a brief chase before her car slid off the road. As Salinas pulled his police cruiser alongside Williams' car, she backed up the vehicle as the officer got out of his car. Police officials said Salinas shot at the car as it backed toward him and he feared for his life. Attorneys for the couple's family said there was no threat to the officer, and he fired at the couple from the side of the car.
Stinnette's mother, Zharvellis Holmes, filed a federal lawsuit against the two officers and the city alleging he did not get medical attention for 8 minutes after he was shot.
The reports released by the city Thursday indicated that police officers on the scene after the shooting were concerned that Williams and Stinnette may have been armed, though no gun was ultimately found.
They ordered Williams out of the vehicle, but said they were unable to determine immediately whether there was a weapon nearby, and eventually decided to approach the car and remove Williams, who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Reports described Stinnette as still breathing but unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead about a half-hour later.
The reports described Salinas as being "visibly shaken" following the incident.
Salinas was fired by the department three days after the shooting for policy and procedure violations, the city said. It has since been revealed that he did not activate his body camera before the shooting.
On video released by the city, Salinas, in the moments after the shooting, could be heard yelling at Williams that she had tried to turn him over.
