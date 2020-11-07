Waukegan police shooting victim Marcellis Stinnette did not get immediate aid because authorities feared he had a gun, records show

Medical aid was not immediately provided to Marcellis Stinnette after he was shot by a Waukegan police officer last month because authorities on the scene feared he and his girlfriend might have had a gun in the car in which they sat bleeding, according to records released Thursday.

The 66 pages of reports were released by the city of Waukegan in response to a Freedom of Information Act request for information related to the investigation into the Oct. 20 police shooting of Stinnette, 19, and Tafara Williams, 20, a Black Waukegan couple who are the parents of a 7-month-old son.

Stinnette was killed, and Williams wounded after being shot by Dante Salinas, a Hispanic police officer.

Videos previously released by the city showed James Keating, a white police officer, approaching the couple as they sat in a car in front of Williams' home. As the officer attempted to arrest Stinnette on an alleged warrant Williams, who was in the driver's seat, sped off.