Woman shot dead in rural Peoria County; 'person of interest' in custody near Springfield

KICKAPOO — A "person of interest" has been taken into custody near Springfield in connection with the shooting death of a woman in rural Peoria County early Sunday.

Around 1 a.m., deputies from Peoria County were called to the intersection of U.S. Route 150 and Philander Chase Lane northwest of Kickapoo and found a woman in the ditch with multiple gunshot wounds, Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said in a news release.

She was transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where she was later pronounced dead.

Asbell said in the same news release Sunday morning that a person of interest in the case was located at a rest stop near Springfield. Illinois State Police and the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office were at the scene.

Officers from the Springfield Police Department also responded to the call, and the rest stop was closed for serval hours.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, Asbell confirmed the person had surrendered at the Railsplitter Rest Area and was in state police custody. Neither state police nor Asbell's office released additional information Sunday about that person's identity or connection to the case.

The investigation into the woman's death is ongoing, and her name is expected to be released by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood after her family has been notified.

Reporter Steven Spearie of the (Springfield) State Journal-Register contributed.

