Woman whose severed head found in luggage identified by coroner’s office

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials on Friday released the identity of a 31-year-old woman whose remains were stuffed in duffel bags and brought to Chicago aboard a Greyhound bus.

Ladawndra Ellington lived in the 600 block of North Hite Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky, according to Carolyn Smith, a spokeswoman for the Jefferson County coroner’s office in that state.

The man suspected in her killing, Melvin Martin Jr., 30, of Kentucky, has initially been charged with fleeing prosecution. He had been staying with family in Markham, according to police and Markham spokesman Michael Taylor.

Martin remains in Cook County Jail, awaiting extradition.

He was arrested Monday at the Markham Public Library after curious family members peeked into the bags that Martin seemed preoccupied with during his stay, Taylor said.

A severed head and other body parts were found in the bags, while police in Kentucky found the woman’s torso, he said.

Martin had been staying with family for about a week, and family members became curious after he asked them on at least two occasions to purchase clothing for him despite arriving on a Greyhound bus in Chicago toting the bags, Taylor said.