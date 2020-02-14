1 year after Aurora warehouse shooting, police push gun-fee hike

Five Henry Pratt employees died and five responding police officers were injured when 45-year-old Gary Martin opened fired a year ago in the warehouse just after he was told that he was fired from is workplace of 15 years.

Martin should not been allowed to have a gun. He was convicted in 1995 of felony aggravated battery in Mississippi, prohibiting his gun ownership. But the conviction was not included on key national databases and Martin obtained the handgun he used in Aurora in 2014. The state police discovered the discrepancy — through the fingerprints he submitted in an effort to get a concealed-carry permit — and revoked Martin's FOID card later that year. But the state police only generated a letter advising Martin to surrender his guns, which he apparently ignored.

Since the shooting, Kelly noted improved digital links with local law enforcement agencies and asserted that 90% of new FOID applications — 300,000 in the past year — were processed within the required 30-day limit, but at a cost of 14,000 hours of overtime. He also noted over 200 operations in which state officials visited and collected guns from people who no longer are allowed to have firearms.