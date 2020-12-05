Current Illinois COVID restrictions

Gov J.B. Pritzker on Nov. 18 issued a new set of restrictions that the state said aimed to "limit gatherings and encourages residents to stay home as much as possible and follow proper safety measures when out in public."
The Illinois Department of Public Health is encouraging those who traveled across state lines during Thanksgiving weekend to get tested for the virus between five and seven days after they return home.
Current restrictions
Businesses & Retail
continue to evaluate which employees are able to work from home, and facilitate remote work from home when possible;
ensure that employees practice social distancing and wear face coverings when social distancing is not always possible;
ensure that all spaces where employees may gather, including locker rooms and lunchrooms, allow for social distancing; and
ensure that all visitors (customers, vendors, etc.) to the workplace can practice social distancing; but if maintaining a six-foot social distance will not be possible at all times, encourage visitors to wear face coverings;
cap occupancy at 25 percent capacity for customer-facing activity; and
prominently post the guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Office of the Illinois Attorney General regarding workplace safety during the COVID-19 emergency.
cap occupancy at 50 percent of store capacity for grocery stores and pharmacies;
cap occupancy at 25 percent of store capacity for other retail stores, including general merchandise stores, “big box” stores that sell groceries and/or include a pharmacy, and convenience stores;
provide face coverings to all employees; and
communicate with customers through in-store signage, and public service announcements and advertisements, about the social distancing and face covering requirements set forth in this Order.
Offices
provide face coverings to all employees;
cap occupancy at 50 percent of office capacity, and consider implementing stricter capacity limits where the physical space does not clearly allow for social distancing;
allow telework where possible; and
develop and prominently post plans and signage to ensure social distancing in shared spaces such as waiting rooms, service counters, and cafeterias.
Restaurants & Bars
Have to close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
No indoor service
Patrons should be seated at tables outside
Tables 6 feet apart
Fewer than six people at tables
No video gambling
Hotels
Room occupancy must be limited to registered guests only.
Fitness centers must be closed unless operated only on a reservation model and with a 25 percent occupancy cap.
Hotels may not host gatherings in their meeting and event spaces
Hotel restaurants and bars are subject to the requirements for restaurants and bars. and may not allow consumption in the restaurant or bar area, but may offer food for take-out and room service.
Fitness Centers & Gyms
Fitness and exercise gyms must cap occupancy at 25%
Must require reservations (which may include walk-up reservations) to ensure capacity is strictly limited, and may not conduct indoor group classes.
Face coverings must be worn at all times within the fitness and exercise gym.
Locker room areas must be closed except as permitted by DCEO guidance.
Personal Service
Personal services facilities such as spas, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, waxing centers, tattoo parlors, and similar facilities may be open but must cap occupancy at no more than 25%.
Personal services facilities must ensure the use of face coverings at all times, and must suspend services for which a face covering cannot be worn.
Massage therapy and body treatments are allowed as deemed necessary by a medical provider, but appointments must be separated by a minimum of 15 minutes and facilities must take steps to sanitize and circulate clean air through service rooms before and after each service.
Recreation
Indoor group sporting and recreational activities including youth and recreational sports (such as park district and travel leagues) and bowling are not allowed.
Outdoor sports and recreation are allowed in groups no larger than ten, but must ensure the use of face coverings, adherence to social distancing requirements, and must take other public health steps in accordance with DCEO guidance.
Places of indoor public amusement and indoor recreation (including but not limited to arcades, indoor driving ranges, museums and aquariums, theaters and performing arts, spectator events, and casinos and gaming), are prohibited from operating.
Outdoor recreational activities are capped at 25% occupancy, with adherence to face covering and social distancing requirements.
Reservations are required for outdoor activities, and any groups for outdoor activities should be limited to no more than ten people.
