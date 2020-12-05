Current Illinois COVID restrictions

continue to evaluate which employees are able to work from home, and facilitate remote work from home when possible;

ensure that employees practice social distancing and wear face coverings when social distancing is not always possible;

ensure that all spaces where employees may gather, including locker rooms and lunchrooms, allow for social distancing; and

ensure that all visitors (customers, vendors, etc.) to the workplace can practice social distancing; but if maintaining a six-foot social distance will not be possible at all times, encourage visitors to wear face coverings;

cap occupancy at 25 percent capacity for customer-facing activity; and

prominently post the guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Office of the Illinois Attorney General regarding workplace safety during the COVID-19 emergency.

cap occupancy at 50 percent of store capacity for grocery stores and pharmacies;

cap occupancy at 25 percent of store capacity for other retail stores, including general merchandise stores, “big box” stores that sell groceries and/or include a pharmacy, and convenience stores;

provide face coverings to all employees; and