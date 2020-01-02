Customers line up at Collinsville store on Day 2 of legal recreational marijuana sales

COLLINSVILLE — The line at the Illinois Supply and Provisions dispensary was shorter early Thursday, the second day of legal recreational marijuana sales in Illinois, as the workweek started up after the holiday.

Half an hour before the doors were scheduled to open, less than 100 people were waiting close to the entrance. But as the morning progressed, more customers lined up.

On New Year's Day, the line wrapped around the parking lot at 1014 Eastport Plaza Drive in Collinsville and down a nearby street, Executive Drive, before it opened.

The dispensary had 1,500 customers by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Demand was so high that some products sold out before the store closed at 9 p.m.

On Thursday, a worker told people in line, "There's plenty of inventory."

The Collinsville store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the rest of the week. It is the only dispensary in the metro-east, though state law said the region could have up to four eventually.