Customers line up at Collinsville store on Day 2 of legal recreational marijuana sales

COLLINSVILLE — The line at the Illinois Supply and Provisions dispensary was shorter early Thursday, the second day of legal recreational marijuana sales in Illinois, as the workweek started up after the holiday.
Half an hour before the doors were scheduled to open, less than 100 people were waiting close to the entrance. But as the morning progressed, more customers lined up.
On New Year's Day, the line wrapped around the parking lot at 1014 Eastport Plaza Drive in Collinsville and down a nearby street, Executive Drive, before it opened.
The dispensary had 1,500 customers by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Demand was so high that some products sold out before the store closed at 9 p.m.
On Thursday, a worker told people in line, "There's plenty of inventory."
VIDEO FROM BELLEVILLE NEWS-DEMOCRAT
You have free articles remaining.
The Collinsville store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the rest of the week. It is the only dispensary in the metro-east, though state law said the region could have up to four eventually.
Jeremy Sheppard, a restaurant manager from Rosewood Heights, said he got in line at 5 p.m. Wednesday. After he learned there was an estimated five-hour wait, he left and decided to try again early Thursday.
Sheppard wanted to find out what products were available and ask the staff about the effects, both for himself and for his fiance. She has spinal stenosis and takes opiates for the back pain she experiences, according to Sheppard. He would like to see her use marijuana for pain management instead.
"Honestly, I think it's overdue," he said of weed legalization.
Illinois became the 11th state to legalize marijuana sales for people other than medical cannabis patients on Jan. 1.