Daily record of 12,623 newly confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Illinois sends total case count past 500,000

Illinois set another daily record for newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Tuesday as the total number of cases since the pandemic began soared past a half-million.

In addition to 12,623 newly confirmed and probable cases, state public health officials also reported an additional 79 deaths Tuesday, raising the statewide death toll to 10,289. The state has now logged 511,183 known coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, the seven-day average number of deaths of people with COVID-19 was 59, up from 41 on Nov. 1 and 29 on Oct. 10.

Hospitalizations continue to climb, and state officials have warned there could be impending bed shortages in some regions of the state. As of Monday night, 4,742 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 911 were in intensive care units and 399 were on ventilators.