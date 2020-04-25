Daily update: The latest on coronavirus and Central Illinois

Illinois now has 112 public testing sites across IDPH’s 11 health regions, including five state-run, drive-thru testing sites. Beyond that, private health care providers are also administering tests to their patients.
Despite vastly increased testing, “The challenges in the supply chain in order to get us to 10,000 were immense,” Pritzker said.
NorthShore University Health System has tested about 25,000 people to date, said Gabrielle Cummings, president of Highland Park Hospital, at Friday’s briefing. She added that administering 1,200 tests every day systemwide takes a toll on resources.
“The supply chain remains a challenge, most significantly sourcing re-agents and testing swabs, and the costs that come with it,” Cummings said.
Pritzker said he expects to sustain 10,000 tests per day, but added that depends on available testing supplies and how many people each day request a test.
Pritzker also said the initial 10,000-test milestone was a goal set when Illinois struggled to complete even 5,000 tests per day, and that going forward, the state will need to administer “many more tests than 10,000.”
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the health department is also pushing testing materials to “more and more” long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes and assisted living facilities, in order to get ahead of future outbreaks.
“Our hope is that by testing staff and residents in the long-term care facilities located in areas with high levels of community transmission, we can detect cases earlier and potentially before an outbreak occurs,” she said.
