Dakota Access pipeline owners want to pump more oil through Illinois. Critics worry the move will increase the risk of leaks or a devastating spill

Aziz stressed that pipelines “are the safest ways to transport oil” — much safer, he said, than by rail cars.

“I get really upset when people object to pipelines when oil is still being transported by rail,” Aziz said.

The pipeline companies have resisted providing specific information to the environmental groups regarding steps or equipment that will be used to prevent pressure surges or that will ensure operating pressure will be within acceptable limits, saying such information is not within the scope of the commerce commission proceedings.

But Klingele, a retired engineer who lives in Joliet and owns 385 acres of Brown County farmland along with his two sisters, said he’s not convinced by the company’s arguments that increased flow will be safe, or by the argument that pipelines are better than other forms of transport. He provided written testimony to the commerce commission in October outlining his objections.

“Statistics are great until oil is coming up in your land, your soil,” Klingele said in an interview with the Tribune. “Then statistics don’t mean anything.”