Data: 309 area code gets 302,700 robocalls a day

The legislation would provide the FCC with more resources and authority to locate and crack down on robocallers. The bill also allows consumers to revoke consent they had previously given to receive calls and requires calls to have verified caller identification information associated with the call before it can be placed.

It extends the statute of limitations from one year to three years for callers in violation of robocall prohibitions.

Robocalls are "a constant complaint," said Dennis Horton, regional director for the Better Business Bureau in Rockford.

"You can block the calls, but because these are robocalls, they're computer generated," Horton said. "The number that the call is coming from isn't the actual number you're seeing. So, blocking that number, which is going to disappear soon, doesn't help very much."

Passage of the TRACED Act is going to affect robocallers, especially when they're faced with a $10,000 fine per call, Horton said.

Horton also urged people to go to donotcall.gov to register their phone number with the Do Not Call Registry.

"The Do Not Call Registry does work, and it works very well because legitimate businesses actually abide by the law," he said. "The people who are doing the robocalls are crooks, and they are scammers. Their whole goal is to relieve you of your hard-earned money or to get you to turn over some personal or financial information to them that they're going to use for some nefarious purpose."

