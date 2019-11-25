8 days after request, Lincoln Museum shipped Gettysburg Address to Texas

While that executive order made ALPLM its own state agency directly responsible to the governor, it also called for the governor to appoint a board of trustees to oversee the museum. No appointments to that board were made at the time of the loan, however, and the governor’s office was apparently not consulted, according to the report.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

According to testimony outlined in the report, Lowe used the absence of a board to justify his complete control over the lending process. Pritzker has since appointed all 11 members to the board, which is led by former U.S. Congressman Ray LaHood. It will oversee the appointment of Lowe’s successor.

Carla Smith, the museum’s registrar, testified, according to the report, that most loans require at least six months advance notice before an item can be released. The Gettysburg Address was released eight days after an informal request was made.

Smith also testified that the museum never received a Standard Facility Report from Mercury One. That document is an industrywide report detailing storage plans, humidity levels, security precautions and other important aspects of the receiving facility which are expected to be completed if any loans are to take place.