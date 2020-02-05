1 dead, 2 sick from Legionnaires' at Illinois senior center

CHICAGO — An outbreak of Legionnaires' disease at a senior living center in suburban Chicago has left one resident dead and two others sickened, health officials said Wednesday.

The Lake County Health Department said in a news release that it has confirmed three cases of the disease, a type of severe pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria, at Brookdale Senior Living in Vernon Hills. The release says staffers at the facility were notifying residents and others who may have been exposed to the bacteria and were working with state and county health departments to determine “potential sources of contamination.”

“We urge any residents and visitors of the Brookdale facility who are currently experiencing pneumonia symptoms — cough, shortness of breath, headache, muscle aches and fever — to see a doctor right away for testing,” Dr. Sana Ahmed, the health department’s medical epidemiologist, said in the release. “Early treatment of Legionnaires’ disease reduces the severity of the illness and improves your chances for recovery.”

The health department would only say that the person who died was over the age of 80 as were the two people who became sick, and that all three became ill within the last month.