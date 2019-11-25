Death of woman who fell from 7th floor of Water Tower Place ruled a suicide
Death of woman who fell from 7th floor of Water Tower Place ruled a suicide

US-NEWS-DEATH-OF-WOMAN-WHO-FELL-TB.jpg

A security guard blocks the front door at Chicago's Water Tower Place mall after a 65-year-old woman died after she fell from the seventh floor Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

 Armando L. Sanchez / Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — The death of a woman who plummeted seven stories Sunday evening in Water Tower Place has been ruled a suicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The 65-year-old woman fell from the seventh floor of the shopping mall, 835 N. Michigan Ave., about 6 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, died from blunt trauma from a jump from a height, the medical examiner’s office determined following an autopsy Monday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday, officials said. The building closed Sunday evening after police and fire officials arrived.

