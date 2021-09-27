 Skip to main content
Decatur Airport recognized as airport of the year

Decatur Airport recognized as airport of the year

Video a variety of activities during the Decatur Airport 75th anniversary on Saturday.

DECATUR — Out of almost 100 public-use airports and heliports across the state, Decatur Airport has been named the primary airport of the year by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“It makes us feel good here at the airport,” said Tim Wright, director of the Decatur Airport. “It’s been quite some time so it’s a remarkable feeling to be able to be awarded for primary airport of the year.”

During the Illinois Public Airports Association’s fall conference in Galena, 12 airports – including Decatur Airport – received awards for their accomplishments and commitment to customer safety and satisfaction.

The U.S. Army's Golden Knights prepare for the team demonstration at the free air show on Saturday celebrating the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary.

Reaching its 75th anniversary in its current location, Wright said this is the fifth time that Decatur Airport has received such an honor from the state and first time it has won an award since 2003.

Having brought back jet service to the community over a year ago, Wright said their enplanement numbers - passengers boarding an aircraft have steadily increased but they have seen low numbers here and there with the pandemic still around.

“Aviation has been in Decatur for 111 years with the first downstate flight in Illinois taking place here on July 14, 1910,” Wright said. “Decatur has a rich history in Illinois aviation and it’s a great feeling for the staff of the airport to be recognized for our achievements and our dedication.”

Award considerations were based on cooperation and coordination with the state, the facilities safety record, maintenance of the facility and promotion of aviation and education events.

Due to the pandemic canceling last year’s conference, awards were given to airports whose achievements were made in the last two years.

“Aviation is one of the key components that goes into making Illinois the transportation hub of North America,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Our aviation partners take great pride in the work they do supporting transportation, jobs and quality of life in their communities. These awards highlight their efforts as well as those of the entire Illinois aviation community.”

According to the news release from IDOT, Illinois has nearly 3,000 aircraft registered with the Federal Aviation Administration and the system of airports provides more than 492,000 jobs across the state.

