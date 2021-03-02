Decatur company among 'Makers Madness' tournament's Top 16

SPRINGFIELD — Decatur-based Deco Manufacturing Company has advanced to the next round of the "Makers Madness," a statewide competition to celebrate the coolest thing made in Illinois.
Deco Manufacturing, founded in Decatur in 1955, design engineering, metal fabrication, CNC machining company that creates everything from lifting devices, transport equipment, anchor bolts, platforms to fixtures and tooling.
The bracket-style tournament started with 311 nominated products. Other regional companies making the Top 16 are: North American Lighting, Inc. in Paris, Versatech, LLC. in Effingham and Exelon Corporation which operates the Clinton Power Station in Clinton.
Voting to decide who moves on to the Top 8 is available at makersmadenssil.com until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 7.
Last year, the 797F mining truck manufactured by the Decatur Caterpillar Inc. plant was the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.
