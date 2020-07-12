Decatur COVID nurse returns home with new appreciation

Medler stays home as much as possible with an occasional visit to his local gym. He said he is fortunate to be able to have a supportive hospital.

Before he left, one of Medler’s supervisors, ICU manager Sam Bishop, said she understood he might be deployed to the East Coast. “We knew that was his duty and his service,” she said. “So we were prepared.”

Because Decatur had not received a large amount of coronavirus patients, St. Mary’s Hospital could spare a nurse. Bishop understood the experience would be beneficial for her employee as well. “That was important for him, to get to see new things and to get to experience this and to serve our country in a new way,” she said.

Medler’s supervisors believe the military chose the right person. “He is fabulous at adjusting,” Bishop said. “He did not seem stressed.”

The hospital staff consulted with Medler about his weeks working with coronavirus patients and other medical facilities. “The practice in a surge like that is so different here,” Bishop said. “It is interesting to see what is really important in those times of need.”