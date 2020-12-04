 Skip to main content
Decatur man, 42, dies in single-vehicle crash Thursday evening along Interstate 72, police say
Decatur man, 42, dies in single-vehicle crash Thursday evening along Interstate 72, police say

PIATT COUNTY — State Police are investigating a Thursday evening crash that resulted in the death of a 42-year-old Decatur man.

Details of the preliminary investigation say the man was traveling west  on interstate 72 near Milepost 164, west of Monticello, around 9:45 p.m. and when the Chevrolet Suburban he was driving ran off the left side of the road, into the median, overturned and came to rest on its top.

Police say the driver passed away from injuries he sustained in the crash after being transported to a local hospital. 

No additional information was released as of Friday morning.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

