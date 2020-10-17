Democratic effort to flip U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis’ seat the most hotly contested of Downstate congressional races

“The whole reason I’m in the race is to protect health care, and to make sure that every person has access to quality affordable care,” Londrigan said. “Clearly, that includes all of our rural communities, and the only plan I would ultimately vote for would make sure that our hospitals are healthy and robust and offering excellent care to people in every corner of central Illinois.”

Davis said he doesn’t support the lawsuit pending before the U.S. Supreme Court led by a coalition of Republican attorneys general that challenges the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act.

“The last thing I want to see is people lose any coverage that they may have during a pandemic," he said in an interview.

He touts bipartisan legislation he co-sponsored earlier this year to extend COBRA coverage for people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic, “so they can keep their employer-based coverage, and the government would subsidize that employer portion so that they don’t see an increase in cost if they lost their job.”

Londrigan wrapped up the second quarter with nearly $400,000 more in cash on hand than Davis, who reported nearly $1.9 million in the bank as of June 30.