Democratic leaders defied House Speaker Michael Madigan to appoint a replacement for Rep. Luis Arroyo. Here’s what could happen next.

What would Delgado’s rights be?

If she faces a challenge, Delgado would have the right to be represented by an attorney. She also would be able to present a defense and confront any witnesses or evidence presented against her.

What happens if the House votes to remove Delgado?

If 71 or more members of the House voted to remove Delgado, it would create a new vacancy. The same group of Democratic leaders would be required to meet again to choose a new representative.

However, Reboyras has vowed to take legal action if the House votes to remove Delgado. He and others who participated in the selection process said naming a replacement without input from Arroyo’s ward would disenfranchise thousands of voters in the majority Hispanic district. Some committeemen, including Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, 35th, and state Sen. Robert Martwick, boycotted the meeting.

If she survives a potential challenge, how long will Delgado have the seat?

Delgado was appointed to serve out the remainder of Arroyo’s term, which runs through January 2021.