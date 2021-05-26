Demonstrators march in Carbondale on anniversary of George Floyd murder

CARBONDALE — Though the numbers were fewer than the marches last summer, the spirit remained the same for Carbondale's commemoration of the anniversary of George Floyd's murder.

Floyd, a Black man, was murdered at the hands of Minneapolis police after then-officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on Floyd's neck last May for nearly 10 minutes.

Floyd's cry of "I can't breath" was heard around the world and echoed by many as they took to the streets to demand justice for Floyd and the many other Black men and women who were killed or injured after encounters with law enforcement.

Chauvin, a white man, was convicted on all three counts of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Tuesday's protest march in Carbondale was the capstone of four days of events honoring the lives of Black men and women killed at the hands of police. Tuesday began with a march — about 70 people made their way from Carbondale's city pavilion, past the police station, down Illinois Avenue and ended back at the pavilion for speakers.

Car horns punctuated chants of "Black lives matter" and "one year later, George Floyd." Some voices were strong and loud while others were only as loud as they could be — but both were heard. This was part of the point.

"Celebrate his life," organizer Matthew Wilson told the crowd before it departed on the march.

"We're going to be loud. We're going to be proud," he said.

After the march, Emerald Avril spoke and wondered aloud what made the video of George Floyd's murder different than so many others that came before it.

"I'm not sure," she said, answering her own question. But what she decided was that regardless of what made it different — it was different.

"It's a change of heart," she said of the outpouring of outrage and demands for justice throughout the country in the year since Floyd's murder.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Truth Marsh is a junior at Carbondale Community High School and she spoke as part of the school's So. ILL. Unity Youth group. Marsh said Chauvin's guilty verdict was the first time she felt like she could relax her shoulders and untense her jaw.

But only for a moment.

"I still tell my mother I love her when I get pulled over," she said of her continued fear that she could be the next Floyd. She said Chauvin's verdict wasn't justice, but accountability, and she noted that his trial "is where we started."

State political leaders also took time to remember Floyd.

"Make no mistake, George Floyd should be alive today. He deserved a long life. On this difficult day, I'm praying for his family and all who loved him. And as I pray, I will also work to bring more justice, equity and opportunity to every community in our state," Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

"The injustice of his killing is undeniable. And so is the fact that systemic racism continues to plague America—including in far too many interactions between law enforcement and Black and Brown Americans," Sen. Dick Durbin said in a press statement.

Marcellous Pollards just graduated from Southern Illinois University with a degree in social work and will return this fall to work on a master's degree in social work. He stood along Illinois 13 with the others. He said he was in the crowd last summer in Carbondale when hundreds filled the streets demanding justice for Floyd and all like him. In fact, he missed a vacation to be there — he said it was more important.

He said the smaller crowd Tuesday wasn't discouraging to him.

"It's good regardless," he said of the crowd's size.

But he said complacency is not an option — he said Black men and women have been fighting for justice for hundreds of years in the U.S., ever since the first slave ships landed here.

He, like Marsh, said the Chauvin guilty verdict was just the start.

"It means we keep fighting," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0