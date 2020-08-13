Derecho storm spawned 15 tornadoes across Illinois

"This started way out in northeastern Nebraska as a single thunderstorm and numerous additional thunderstorms continued to develop as it tracked eastward," National Weather Service meteorologist Lee Carlaw said. "They are fairly rare, all things considered, though the Midwest probably averages about one every year. This one obviously gathered a lot of media attention because of the widespread area and the high-end damage that it did produce."

Derechos are more common in the Midwest than in other parts of the country, the National Weather Service said.

In Rockford, a brief EF-0, the lowest-rated tornado, hit the city's southwest side with peak winds of 75 mph and traveled 1.5 miles. That tornado damaged only trees, the weather service said.

A second tornado, an EF-1 with peak winds of 100 mph tore through a 9.2-mile stretch from east Rockford to Caledonia.

Nine other tornadoes in Marengo, Spring Grove, Northwest Elburn, Wheaton, Lombard, Ottawa, Yorkville, Oak Forest and Rogers Park on Chicago's far north side, were rated EF-1. Four other tornadoes confirmed in Park Forest, Kentland, Kirkland and Grant Park were classified as EF-0.